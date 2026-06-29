Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys 9,787 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,603 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $151.49 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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