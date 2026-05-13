VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $44.48 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 373,264 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.35% of Akamai Technologies worth $44,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $156.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,878.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,371. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $136.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms raised their price targets on Akamai, including Susquehanna to $175, HSBC to $171, and Raymond James to $170, signaling stronger analyst confidence in the company’s outlook. Susquehanna adjusts Akamai Technologies price target to 175 from 120

Multiple Wall Street firms raised their price targets on Akamai, including Susquehanna to $175, HSBC to $171, and Raymond James to $170, signaling stronger analyst confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic reportedly signed a $1.8 billion cloud/compute deal with Akamai, a major potential revenue catalyst that highlights growing demand for Akamai’s infrastructure services in AI workloads. Anthropic secures $1.8bn cloud deal with Akamai for AI expansion

Anthropic reportedly signed a $1.8 billion cloud/compute deal with Akamai, a major potential revenue catalyst that highlights growing demand for Akamai’s infrastructure services in AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: News flow suggests Akamai is being viewed as an AI beneficiary, which has helped fuel momentum in the stock and likely supported recent buying. Akamai stock posts best week since 2013 on buzz of 1.8B Anthropic cloud deal

News flow suggests Akamai is being viewed as an AI beneficiary, which has helped fuel momentum in the stock and likely supported recent buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data was reported, but the figures appear inconsistent/blank, so it does not provide a clear trading signal for investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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