Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,351 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,657 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 40,351 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after buying an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114,244. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $478.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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