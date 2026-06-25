Walmart Inc. $WMT Holdings Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,131 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 15,016 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $40,855,000. Finally, Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co to make connected-TV advertising more accessible for smaller advertisers and marketplace sellers, a move that could boost retail media revenue and deepen monetization of Walmart Connect. Article Title

Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co to make connected-TV advertising more accessible for smaller advertisers and marketplace sellers, a move that could boost retail media revenue and deepen monetization of Walmart Connect. Positive Sentiment: Shapermint’s expansion into 1,600 additional Walmart stores highlights continued strength in Walmart’s physical retail reach and its ability to attract growing consumer brands. Article Title

Shapermint’s expansion into 1,600 additional Walmart stores highlights continued strength in Walmart’s physical retail reach and its ability to attract growing consumer brands. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation supports lower-carbon, reliable energy for logistics operations and signals a broader push to secure cost-stable power for its supply chain. Article Title

Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation supports lower-carbon, reliable energy for logistics operations and signals a broader push to secure cost-stable power for its supply chain. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine and appears limited relative to his overall holdings. Article Title

EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine and appears limited relative to his overall holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart-backed Flipkart’s quick-commerce expansion in India adds to the company’s international growth narrative, but it is an indirect catalyst for WMT shares. Article Title

Walmart Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.04 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a market cap of $947.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here