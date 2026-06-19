Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $953,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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