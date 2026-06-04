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WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • WCG Wealth Advisors LLC initiated a new position in Alibaba Group, buying 47,142 shares worth about $6.91 million in the fourth quarter. Other institutions also added to or established stakes, and institutional ownership stands at 13.47%.
  • Wall Street sentiment on Alibaba remains constructive, with analysts assigning a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $188.76. Recent notes included mixed adjustments, with some firms raising targets while others cut ratings to hold.
  • Alibaba is leaning heavily into AI and cloud growth, expanding its Qwen platform into commerce and announcing new partnerships, including a multi-year UEFA deal. These moves could support future monetization, even as the stock traded lower and investors weigh execution risks.
  • Interested in Alibaba Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,142 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $127.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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