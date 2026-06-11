Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $796,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.4%

BABA stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 91.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Article Title

Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Article Title

The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: China’s planned AI data-center spending may increase competition in cloud and AI, potentially undercutting private operators like Alibaba over time. Article Title

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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