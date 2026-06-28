Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 35,099 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,956 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 35,099 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.78. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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