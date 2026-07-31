Western Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,324,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $497,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus $9.08 billion expected. Revenue rose 14.1% year over year, while profit benefited from higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions, switched transactions and value-added services. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus $9.08 billion expected. Revenue rose 14.1% year over year, while profit benefited from higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions, switched transactions and value-added services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in growth: Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of its low-double-digit range. The anticipated closing of its BVNK acquisition could also strengthen its stablecoin settlement and digital-asset infrastructure. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 revenue growth near the high end of guidance

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of its low-double-digit range. The anticipated closing of its BVNK acquisition could also strengthen its stablecoin settlement and digital-asset infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth opportunities remain attractive: Executives said Mastercard is developing tools for “agentic commerce,” allowing AI shopping agents to authenticate transactions and make payments. Its fraud-detection capabilities and new scam-monitoring program may help the company remain relevant as commerce evolves. How Mastercard plans to compete in agentic commerce

Executives said Mastercard is developing tools for “agentic commerce,” allowing AI shopping agents to authenticate transactions and make payments. Its fraud-detection capabilities and new scam-monitoring program may help the company remain relevant as commerce evolves. Positive Sentiment: Industry conditions were supportive: Financial stocks broadly advanced, while stable employment, wage growth, inflation-related transaction values and strong cross-border activity supported spending across Mastercard’s network.

Financial stocks broadly advanced, while stable employment, wage growth, inflation-related transaction values and strong cross-border activity supported spending across Mastercard’s network. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions were mixed but modest: some forecasts increased, including FY2027 EPS to $22.27, while others made small reductions to later-quarter or FY2026 estimates. Mastercard’s valuation remains elevated at roughly 33 times earnings.

Analyst estimate revisions were mixed but modest: some forecasts increased, including FY2027 EPS to $22.27, while others made small reductions to later-quarter or FY2026 estimates. Mastercard’s valuation remains elevated at roughly 33 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Convenience-store groups are challenging Mastercard fines related to vape sales, creating a potential regulatory and merchant-relations issue. Separately, ongoing scrutiny of card “swipe fees” could pose longer-term pressure on network economics. Mastercard responds to challenge of fines for vape sales

Mastercard Stock Up 2.7%

Mastercard stock opened at $578.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $513.36 and its 200 day moving average is $514.22. The company has a market capitalization of $511.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.27. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $652.19.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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