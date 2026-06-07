Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $3.44 Million in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,986,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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