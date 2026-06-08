Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,431 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 66,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $109.84 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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