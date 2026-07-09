Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.34 Million Stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.17% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,779,857 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 824,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 668.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 749,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $24,305,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NSSC opened at $38.08 on Thursday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 18.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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