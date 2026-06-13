Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $10.06 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,620 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $10,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

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