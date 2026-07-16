Go Pro
→ The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Apartment Investment and Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd slashed its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 94.2% in the first quarter, selling 766,070 shares and ending with 46,889 shares worth about $191,000.
  • The stock was trading near its 52-week low at $2.75, with a market cap of $394.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71.
  • The company recently paid a $1.30 special dividend, while analyst sentiment remains cautious with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $10.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Apartment Investment and Management.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 766,070 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company's stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment and Management Company NYSE: AIV, commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco's core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Apartment Investment and Management Right Now?

Before you consider Apartment Investment and Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apartment Investment and Management wasn't on the list.

While Apartment Investment and Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines