Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 766,070 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company's stock.

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Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company NYSE: AIV, commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco's core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

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