Five9's (FIVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. Weiss Ratings raised Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

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Five9 Trading Up 2.2%

FIVN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 529,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Five9 has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,816.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Voss Capital LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $110,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,107,000 after buying an additional 787,626 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 98.5% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $201,250,000 after acquiring an additional 759,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 422,772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 391,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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