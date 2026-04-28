Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.39.

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Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FLG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,616. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bank, National Association

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $21,022,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

More Flagstar Bank, National Association News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flagstar Bank, National Association this week:

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

Further Reading

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