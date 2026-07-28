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Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.9% Following Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ford shares rose 1.9% after the automaker reported quarterly EPS of $0.42, topping estimates of $0.35, while revenue of $48.30 billion also exceeded expectations.
  • Jefferies upgraded Ford to Buy and raised its price target to $17.50, citing improving earnings, stronger free cash flow and better capital allocation. Analysts overall remain cautious, with MarketBeat reporting an average Hold rating and a $15.15 target.
  • Ford is pursuing higher-margin growth through vehicle customization and aftermarket services, while potential defense contracts offer another opportunity. Key risks include softer vehicle volumes, tariffs, pricing pressure and ongoing recall-related costs.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ford Motor.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.96. 72,899,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 60,887,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded Ford to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $17.50 from $14.50, citing improving earnings prospects, stronger free-cash-flow generation, better capital allocation and progress resolving operational challenges. Jefferies views the second quarter as a potential margin trough as production normalizes. Ford and GM upgraded by Jefferies on improving outlooks, stronger cash generation
  • Positive Sentiment: Ford is expanding vehicle accessories, parts and customization—including special-edition launches—to capture more aftermarket revenue and improve profit margins. The strategy could provide higher-margin, less cyclical revenue over time. Ford wants more customers to customize vehicles to boost profits
  • Positive Sentiment: Ford is competing to build the next U.S. Army truck, potentially opening an additional defense-related growth opportunity as Washington encourages automakers to expand equipment production. Ford Motor joins race to build next U.S. Army truck
  • Neutral Sentiment: Ford is scheduled to report second-quarter results after the market close. Analysts expect adjusted EPS of about $0.35, automotive revenue of approximately $45.86 billion and operating profit near $2.1 billion. The report and management’s outlook are the immediate catalysts for the stock. Ford Motor is set to report earnings after the bell
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors face risks from softer vehicle volumes, tariffs and pricing pressure, which could make it difficult for Ford to exceed earnings expectations. Ford, PACCAR, OSK and ABG earnings preview
  • Negative Sentiment: Ongoing recalls may weigh on profitability through warranty accruals, repair costs, labor expenses and reputational damage. Ford’s recalls are a headache for shareholders

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 605.8% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.9%

The business's 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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