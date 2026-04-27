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Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Fresenius SE & Co. logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 168% to 210,218 shares while the stock traded around $11.85, remaining below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages of $13.53 and $14.24.
  • Brokerages including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley have reaffirmed positive ratings; three analysts rate the stock a Buy, giving Fresenius a MarketBeat consensus of "Buy".
  • Fundamentals: market cap about $26.8B and a P/E of 18.9; latest quarter EPS was $0.28 on $6.94B revenue (ROE 10.31%, net margin 5.71%), with analysts projecting ~1.05 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fresenius SE & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 210,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session's volume of 78,323 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world's leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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