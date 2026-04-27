Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 210,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session's volume of 78,323 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $11.86.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world's leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

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