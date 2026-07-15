Fulton Financial (FULT) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $358.83 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.85%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Fulton Financial's payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,014.78. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the bank's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 27,060 shares of the bank's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fulton Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

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