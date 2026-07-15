FY2027 Earnings Estimate for COAG Issued By HC Wainwright

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.69). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hemab Therapeutics' FY2028 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

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COAG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hemab Therapeutics from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COAG

Hemab Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ COAG opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Hemab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Insider Activity at Hemab Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,536,844.54. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,444,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,987,032.26. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,970,541 shares of company stock valued at $55,459,603.

Hemab Therapeutics Company Profile

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

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