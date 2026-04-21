GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Shares Up 5.2% - Time to Buy?

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.5630. 33,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 33,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5350.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GCL Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCL

GCL Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of GCL Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCL Global in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCL Global in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of GCL Global by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GCL Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company's stock.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Enterprises, Inc NASDAQ: GCL is a U.S.-based provider of residential and commercial restoration, remodeling and reconstruction services. The company specializes in water damage remediation, mold mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, storm and disaster recovery, and general contracting work. Through a combination of proprietary processes, licensed technicians and third-party partnerships, GCL Global delivers end-to-end project management from initial assessment through final rebuild.

In addition to its core restoration business, GCL Global offers home improvement and renovation services, including flooring, painting, cabinetry and other remodeling projects.

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