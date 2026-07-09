Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.5227.

GEMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gemini Space Station from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Gemini Space Station from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $503.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. Gemini Space Station has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gemini Space Station will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gemini Space Station by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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