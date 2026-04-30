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Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Genmab A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Genmab saw unusually high trading activity on Thursday—about 400 shares traded (down 7% from 429)—with the stock last at $265.00 versus a prior close of $271.8250 and 50-/200-day moving averages of $276.47 and $302.12.
  • In its most recent quarter Genmab reported a notable EPS miss ($0.55 vs. $3.10 est.) while delivering $1.06 billion in revenue (roughly in line with estimates), and reported a net margin of 25.89% and ROE of 17.35%.
  • Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotech focused on antibody therapeutics using proprietary platforms DuoBody®, HexaBody®, and HexElect®, with a market cap of $16.32 billion and a P/E of 17.12.
  • Interested in Genmab A/S? Here are five stocks we like better.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session's volume of 429 shares.The stock last traded at $265.00 and had previously closed at $271.8250.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.47 and a 200-day moving average of $302.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($2.55). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company's core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab's science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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