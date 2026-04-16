Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,479 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 114,947 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,425.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.8%

GNMSF stock opened at $280.85 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $188.80 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average is $305.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($2.55). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company's core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab's science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

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