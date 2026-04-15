Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Trading Down 5.9% - What's Next?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $280.85 and last traded at $280.85. 63 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.38.

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Genmab A/S Stock Down 5.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($2.55). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company's core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab's science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

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