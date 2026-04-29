Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 235,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session's volume of 157,643 shares.The stock last traded at $6.2360 and had previously closed at $6.20.

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Greenfire Resources Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenfire Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the first quarter worth $141,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,290 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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