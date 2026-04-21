Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.4286.

AERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Grupo Aeromexico from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeromexico to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeromexico from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AERO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeromexico

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the 4th quarter worth $23,286,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeromexico during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

Grupo Aeromexico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AERO opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. Grupo Aeromexico has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Grupo Aeromexico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

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