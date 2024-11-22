Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £1,324,000 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.34), for a total transaction of £1,324,000 ($1,666,876.50).

Halma Price Performance

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 49 ($0.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,694 ($33.92). 427,179 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,258. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,098 ($26.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($34.81). The firm has a market cap of £10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,725.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,539.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,506.28.

Halma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Halma's dividend payout ratio is presently 3,098.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

