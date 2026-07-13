HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for NKLR Q2 Earnings

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.'s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.'s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

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Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKLR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLR opened at $4.94 on Monday. Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $545.87 million and a PE ratio of -164.67.

Institutional Trading of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. Company Profile

Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors. Terra Innovatum Global N.V., formerly known as GSR III Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

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