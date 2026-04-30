Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Sells 948,757 Shares

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 948,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $27,732,167.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,448,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,939,658.34. The trade was a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 797,133 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $23,411,796.21.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 254,110 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $7,752,896.10.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100,000.00.

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Heartflow Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTFL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 1,494,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,590. Heartflow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Heartflow from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heartflow from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Heartflow from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartflow

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartflow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTFL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Heartflow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartflow in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartflow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Heartflow in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

HeartFlow, Inc NASDAQ: HTFL is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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