Free Trial
→ Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 11.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
HIVE Digital Technologies logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 11.8% intraday — HIVE traded as low as C$2.97 and last at C$3.00 on increased volume of ~1.9M shares (about 12% above average) after a prior close of C$3.40.
  • Key financial metrics — market cap C$731.91M, debt-to-equity 3.55, quick ratio 0.85, current ratio 1.74, negative PE of -3.75, beta 2.19, with a 50-day SMA of C$2.91 vs 200-day SMA of C$4.53.
  • Business profile — HIVE is a cryptocurrency mining and data-center operator in Canada, Sweden and Iceland that mines and sells digital currencies (including Ethereum Classic and Bitcoin) and rebranded to HIVE Digital Technologies in July 2023.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HIVE Digital Technologies.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE - Get Free Report) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 1,900,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 15.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$731.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.53.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HIVE Digital Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider HIVE Digital Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HIVE Digital Technologies wasn't on the list.

While HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines