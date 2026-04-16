HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 11.8% - Here's What Happened

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HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 15.0%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ( CVE:HIVE Get Free Report ) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 1,900,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$731.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.53.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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