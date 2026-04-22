Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 10.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
HIVE Digital Technologies logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HIVE Digital Technologies' stock jumped 10.1% intraday to C$3.72 (high C$3.74) on Wednesday from a prior close of C$3.38, while trading volume (~1.16M shares) was about 37% below its average.
  • The company has a market cap of roughly C$922 million, a negative P/E (-4.73) and high leverage (debt-to-equity ~3.55), and its 50-day moving average (C$2.93) remains below the 200-day (C$4.45).
  • HIVE operates as a cryptocurrency miner and data-center provider in Canada, Sweden and Iceland, mining and selling digital currencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum Classic.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.72. Approximately 1,158,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,843,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HIVE Digital Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider HIVE Digital Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HIVE Digital Technologies wasn't on the list.

While HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines