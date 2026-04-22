HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 10.1% - Still a Buy?

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HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 7.7%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ( CVE:HIVE Get Free Report )'s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.72. Approximately 1,158,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,843,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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