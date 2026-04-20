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Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Trading Up 8.7% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Hochschild Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 8.7% to $9.57 during mid-day trading, but volume was thin at about 1,702 shares—roughly a 95% decline versus the average daily volume of 36,288.
  • Key financial metrics show a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80; the stock trades above its 200-day moving average ($7.14) and near its 50-day average ($8.89).
  • Hochschild Mining is a London-based precious metals miner focused on underground silver and gold operations across Latin America, with silver as its primary product and gold as a by-product.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining.

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 1,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc is a London‐based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by‐product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th‐century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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