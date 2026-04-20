Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Trading Up 8.7% - Should You Buy?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 1,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

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Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc is a London‐based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by‐product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th‐century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

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