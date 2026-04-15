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Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Hon Hai (Foxconn) shares gapped down at the open from $13.23 to $12.6501 but later traded at $13.2720 on light volume (~2,252 shares), indicating an intraday recovery after the gap.
  • The stock is trading below its 50-day ($13.47) and 200-day ($14.33) moving averages, signaling short- and long-term weakness.
  • Hon Hai (Foxconn) is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer, so its share moves can reflect shifts in hardware demand and OEM supply-chain dynamics.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.6501. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR shares last traded at $13.2720, with a volume of 2,252 shares trading hands.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Right Now?

Before you consider Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR wasn't on the list.

While Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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