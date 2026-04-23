Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.2364, but opened at $14.00. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 5,110 shares.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Stock Up 1.5%
The business's fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Company Profile
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Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.
Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.
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