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Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Hon Hai (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) shares gapped up before trading, opening at $14.00 from a prior close of $13.2364 and last trading at $14.25 on a volume of 5,110 shares, about a 1.5% increase.
  • The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average ($13.39) but just below its 200-day moving average ($14.28), indicating short-term strength while remaining near its longer-term level.
  • Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer offering design, assembly and turnkey production services for OEMs and brand owners.
  • Interested in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.2364, but opened at $14.00. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 5,110 shares.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Stock Up 1.5%

The business's fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

See Also

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