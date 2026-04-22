Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.42. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $6.4210, with a volume of 417 shares.

Get Hotel101 Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hotel101 Global

Hotel101 Global Trading Down 6.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hotel101 Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNB. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Hotel101 Global

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hotel101 Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hotel101 Global wasn't on the list.

While Hotel101 Global currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here