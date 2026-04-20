Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.92. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $7.0080, with a volume of 483 shares.

Get Hotel101 Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HBNB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hotel101 Global to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hotel101 Global

Hotel101 Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hotel101 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNB. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hotel101 Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hotel101 Global wasn't on the list.

While Hotel101 Global currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here