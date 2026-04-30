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Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Hoya logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually strong trading: about 48,084 shares changed hands (a 31% increase from the prior session) and the stock rose roughly 3.3% to $184.75 during mid-day trading.
  • Earnings miss but strong margins: Hoya reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter versus a $1.11 consensus (a $0.16 miss) on April 30, yet the company shows high profitability with a 24.88% ROE and a 27.22% net margin; analysts forecast 4.64 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Valuation and balance sheet: market cap is about $63.12 billion with a P/E of 38.14 and PEG of 2.61, while debt is minimal (debt-to-equity 0.03) and liquidity is strong (current ratio 4.96, quick ratio 4.27).
  • Interested in Hoya? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session's volume of 36,768 shares.The stock last traded at $184.75 and had previously closed at $180.48.

Hoya Stock Up 3.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Hoya had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hoya Corp. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hoya

(Get Free Report)

Hoya Corporation OTCMKTS: HOCPY is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya's product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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