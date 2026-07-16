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Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching - July 16th

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
NuScale Power logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven hydrogen-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: NuScale Power, FuelCell Energy, CF Industries, Plug Power, Lifezone Metals, Fusion Fuel Green, and NewHydrogen.
  • The article explains that these companies span different parts of the hydrogen economy, including fuel cells, electrolyzers, hydrogen infrastructure, and related clean-energy technologies.
  • Several of the names highlighted also have broader energy or industrial uses, such as NuScale’s nuclear reactors for hydrogen production and CF Industries’ hydrogen and nitrogen products for fertilizer and emissions abatement.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

NuScale Power, FuelCell Energy, CF Industries, Plug Power, Lifezone Metals, Fusion Fuel Green, and NewHydrogen are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Hydrogen stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, storing, transporting, or using hydrogen as an energy source or industrial input. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies seen as part of the hydrogen economy, including fuel cell makers, electrolyzer manufacturers, and firms developing hydrogen infrastructure or related technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Lifezone Metals (LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZM

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTOO

NewHydrogen (NEWH)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of clean energy technologies. It engages in the development of a breakthrough technology to produce green hydrogen using renewable energy. The company focuses on replacing and reducing expensive rare earth materials, to help usher in the green hydrogen economy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEWH

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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