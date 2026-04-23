Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
IMI logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,589.52 and traded as high as GBX 2,918. IMI shares last traded at GBX 2,860, with a volume of 1,183,993 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 3,330 to GBX 3,100 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,690.71.

Get Our Latest Report on IMI

IMI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,752.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,589.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMI

In other IMI news, insider Jamie Pike bought 3,508 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,848 per share, with a total value of £99,907.84. Insiders have bought 3,540 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,538 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IMI Right Now?

Before you consider IMI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IMI wasn't on the list.

While IMI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines