IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,690.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 3,330 to GBX 3,100 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,848 per share, for a total transaction of £99,907.84. Insiders acquired a total of 3,540 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

IMI Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,878 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,745 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,848. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 2,753.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,597.37.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMI will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

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