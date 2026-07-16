Independent Bank (IBCP) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $60.0780 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.36 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Independent Bank Trading Up 1.1%

IBCP opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank's payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBCP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $48,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,492.07. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 146,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 76,811 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 37.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 168.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 330,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company's stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation NASDAQ: IBCP is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company's offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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