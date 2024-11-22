ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

ING Groep (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.10. ING Groep shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 476,235 shares changing hands.

Get ING Groep alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ING Groep from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ING

ING Groep Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 71.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,243,072,000 after acquiring an additional 429,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company's stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ING Groep, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ING Groep wasn't on the list.

While ING Groep currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here