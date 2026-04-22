Insider Selling: Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CFO Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) CFO Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,343,165. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ivan Hyep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $170,384.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Ivan Hyep sold 2,963 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $54,074.75.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ivan Hyep sold 13,555 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,972.10.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ivan Hyep sold 1,882 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $34,158.30.

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Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

BCAX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 603,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of -1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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