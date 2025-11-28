Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $612,549. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Duross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $110,858.73.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Amy Duross sold 477 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $11,686.50.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 268,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,795. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -221.15 and a beta of 1.97.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $224,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

