Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Major Shareholder Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Constellation Brands alerts: Sign Up

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.66. 1,421,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,286. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $224.76 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $243.30 and its 200 day moving average is $247.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here