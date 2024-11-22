Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 4,244 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $572,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 179,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,545. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00.

Datadog Trading Up 7.6 %

DDOG traded up $10.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.83. 13,849,056 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $155.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

