Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN - Get Free Report) Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,104.20. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hyliion stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 3,865,778 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,046. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 52.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYLN. Northland Capmk raised Hyliion to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

