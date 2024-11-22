Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 10,270 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 10,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$73,430.50.

KEL traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 245,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.19. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

KEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$8.97.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

