Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) CAO Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,260. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,428 shares of the company's stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

